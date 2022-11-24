Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 384,755 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,755 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 170.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 217.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

MNTK stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Montauk Renewables

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

