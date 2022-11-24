Greenleaf Trust Acquires 5,925 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

