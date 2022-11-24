Greenleaf Trust Acquires 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. Boston Partners grew its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after purchasing an additional 348,148 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $210.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

