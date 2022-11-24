Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.49.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

