Greenleaf Trust Buys 756 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after acquiring an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

