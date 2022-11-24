Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

