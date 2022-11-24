Greenleaf Trust Invests $746,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.