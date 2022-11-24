Greenleaf Trust Purchases 11,622 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.69) to GBX 603 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

BP Stock Up 0.3 %

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.