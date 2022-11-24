Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,925 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

