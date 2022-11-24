Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.84 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

