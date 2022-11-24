Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $360.53 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $468.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

