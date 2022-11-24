Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,109 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

