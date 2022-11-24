Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,330 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

