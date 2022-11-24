Greenleaf Trust Sells 500 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

