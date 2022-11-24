Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,003,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RWR opened at $91.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

