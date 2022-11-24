GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in GSK by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 426,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 3,453,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

