Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $22.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,969.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,917.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

