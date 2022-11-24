Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 1,310 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

About Walt Disney

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

