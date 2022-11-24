Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,627.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 15,970,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,373,094. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $166.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

