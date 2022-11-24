Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $346,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

