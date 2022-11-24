Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.35. 1,549,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

