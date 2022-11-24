Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 9,182 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 246.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.8 %

FNV traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 607,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,571. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

