Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corning by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

