Guardian Capital LP Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.12. 1,273,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,599. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.