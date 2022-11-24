Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 399,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 146,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 239,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,661. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.