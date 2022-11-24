Guardian Capital LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 1,499,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,322. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

