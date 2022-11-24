Guardian Capital LP Has $1.64 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.24. 5,831,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293,712. The firm has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

