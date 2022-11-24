Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Trading Down 5.7 %

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

