Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.66. 464,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.54.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

