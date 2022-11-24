Guardian Capital LP Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $75,923,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 315.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after buying an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of APA by 297.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 5,235,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,347. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

