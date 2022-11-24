Guardian Capital LP Purchases 600 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock traded up $8.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 456,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,071. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

