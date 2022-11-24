Guardian Capital LP Raises Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 151.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,249. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $963.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

