Guardian Capital LP Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $358.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average of $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

