Guardian Capital LP Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.7 %

SHW traded up $6.55 on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 1,380,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,849. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.