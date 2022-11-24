Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Guess’ stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

