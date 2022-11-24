Guggenheim Trims Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Target Price to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
