Guggenheim Trims Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Target Price to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

