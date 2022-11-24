GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.