H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.58. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
H2O Innovation Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H2O Innovation (HEOFF)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.