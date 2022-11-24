H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.58. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

