Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.90

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.90 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 214.87 ($2.54). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.53), with a volume of 630,475 shares traded.

Halfords Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £459.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

