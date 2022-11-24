Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.84. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 110,470 shares.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

