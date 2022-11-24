Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 49,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Hannan Metals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.09 million and a PE ratio of -22.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

