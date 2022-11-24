Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Reaches $184.15 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $184.15 million and $10.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009358 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.82 or 0.08566787 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483090 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,686,463,856 coins and its circulating supply is 12,798,420,856 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

