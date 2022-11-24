Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $933,057.47

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $30.52 or 0.00183969 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and $933,057.47 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

