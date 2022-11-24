Head-To-Head Analysis: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KORE Group and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 178.71%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than NextPlat.

This table compares KORE Group and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.76 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.89 NextPlat $7.74 million 1.88 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Risk and Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22%

Summary

KORE Group beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

