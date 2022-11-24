Head to Head Comparison: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 18.42 -$110.43 million $0.67 14.84 Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 19.45 -$340.14 million ($2.47) -1.69

Analyst Ratings

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immatics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00

Immatics currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.63%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 407.02%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Volatility & Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91% Atara Biotherapeutics -348.49% -125.38% -71.22%

Summary

Immatics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

