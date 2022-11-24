Head-To-Head Comparison: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) vs. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -352.99% -44.71% -32.14% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clever Leaves and Aptorum Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million 1.41 -$45.73 million ($2.00) -0.25 Aptorum Group $1.54 million 12.54 -$25.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clever Leaves.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clever Leaves and Aptorum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus price target of $3.14, indicating a potential upside of 540.31%. Aptorum Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,376.83%. Given Aptorum Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptorum Group is more favorable than Clever Leaves.

Volatility & Risk

Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Clever Leaves on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

