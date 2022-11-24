Head to Head Contrast: Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) vs. ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ZimVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Remedent and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remedent N/A N/A N/A ZimVie -9.96% -2.75% -1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A ZimVie 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Remedent and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZimVie has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.86%. Given ZimVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Remedent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remedent and ZimVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remedent $1.06 million N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.25 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

Remedent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Further, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and the United States through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

