Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $950.97 million and $15.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04873439 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,243,742.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

