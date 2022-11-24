Helium Price Hits $2.43 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00014690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $324.40 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,434,537 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
