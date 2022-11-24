HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

